Severe M6 tailbacks at Haydock after 8-vehicle crash shuts motorway near St Helens

A crash involving 8 vehicles has led to the closure of the M6 near St Helens this morning (Wednesday, March 11).



The crash happened at 8.39am between J21 at Woolston Interchange (Warrington, Irlam A57) and J21a (Croft Interchange).

Two HGVs, five cars and one van were involved in the crash, with one lorry straddling all lanes after jackknifing.

It means the M6 northbound is closed between J20 Lymm Interchange (NORTH WALES Runcorn Birkenhead M56, Lymm Warrington A50) and J21a Croft Interchange (Manchester, Bolton, Leeds M62, Liverpool, Southport M62 (M57).

It has led to severe tailbacks past junction 23 at Haydock.

Significant delays are expected after more than 400 litres of diesel spilled across all lanes of the carriageway.

Highways said the road is likely to remain closed until the afternoon due to the number of vehicles involved, and the extent of the diesel spillage.

What Highways say

"The M6 will need to be closed for this incident," said a Highways spokesman.

"Significant delays are highly likely. Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey and avoid the area if possible.

"We will now take traffic off at J20 northbound so motorists can join the A50 and then the M56."

The stricken vehicles, which include a number of HGVs, are awaiting recovery and Highways said this will take some time.

North West Motorway Police units are on scene along with Highways England Traffic Officers, North West Ambulance Service paramedics and Cheshire Fire & Rescue teams.

Highways England contractors are also on scene to organise a clean-up operation.

North West Motorway Police said the crash involved 10 vehicles on the northbound carriageway, including a number of HGVs.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Diversions in place

-Exit the motorway at J20 and follow the route marked with a hollow diamond symbol on road signs.

- This will take traffic via the A50 to Warrington and then A57 eastbound to J21 where traffic should then follow the solid square symbol on local road signs.

- This will guide traffic via the B5210 (Woolston Grange Avenue) northbound.

- At the roundabout with the A574 (Birchwood Way) take the third exit on to the A574 eastbound.

- Continue on the A574 to J11 roundabout of the M62.

- Take the first exit from the roundabout to join the M62 westbound.

- At J11 rejoin the M6 northbound.

For those heading to Manchester

For Manchester, consider exiting the M6 north at J19 and take the A556 north, M56 east to the M60 Manchester Orbital motorway.

For those heading to Liverpool

For Liverpool, consider using the M56 west from J20 of the M6 and then the M53 north and Mersey Tunnel.

Advice for traffic trapped within closure area

Highways has warned that significant delays are likely for those trapped in the closure area.

Road users caught within the closure are advised to remain with their vehicles and await instructions from either Highways England Traffic Officers or police.

Once the initial management of the incident has been completed, Highways Traffic Officers will work on clearing road users caught within the closure as quickly and as safely as possible.

The road is likely to be closed for a protracted period of time due to the number and types of vehicles involved and the extent of the diesel spillage.