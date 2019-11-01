Police appeal for information following fatal road traffic collision on M57

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the M57 yesterday, Thursday 31 October.



At 9.30am, emergency services were called to Junction 4 northbound to reports of a collision between a Renault Clio and a Honda Jazz.

Two women, one from each vehicle, were taken to hospital for treatment.

A woman in her 60s, driver of the Honda Jazz, has sadly been pronounced deceased. Her next of kin have been informed and a formal identification will take place.

A woman in her 40s, driver of the Renault Clio, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Roads Policing Sergeant Mat Shaw said: "This is a tragic incident and specialist officers will be supporting the families affected.

"A full investigation is underway and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, if they have not already done so.

"Your information or dashcam footage may be vital in established exactly what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call our Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 7775747 or via our social media desk @MerPolCC.