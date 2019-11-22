Phase two of Prescot Road safety improvement scheme in St Helens gets under way

Motorists are advised that three-way temporary signals will be in place on Prescot Road from today (Friday, November 22) as phase two of a road safety improvement scheme gets under way.



The signals will be in place until Friday, November 29 – excluding Sunday, November 24 – during the hours of 9:30am to 3:30pm to allow upgrade work to be carried out on the existing uncontrolled pedestrian crossing point.

Upgrade work includes changing the tactile paving on the crossing to the colour violet in memory of young Violet-Grace Youens who was tragically killed as a result of a hit and run on the stretch of road in March 2017. No road closures will be required for this work.

Then from Monday, December 2 to Wednesday, December 4, central hatching will be coned off to allow the installation of new traffic islands. Traffic should be unaffected during this period.