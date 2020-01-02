Northern Rail set to be stripped of its franchise

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has signalled he wants to strip Northern Rail of its franchise, warning he is "simply not prepared" for the service to carry on as it is.



He told BBC Breakfast: "I've already announced to Parliament that I've kicked off the process called a request for proposal to do exactly that.

Grant Shapps

"It's completely unacceptable to have a situation where trains almost routinely don't run to a routine, don't run on time. I simply will not put up with that and I've already kicked off that process and I will be saying more about it very soon."

Pressed if he believes Northern is not fit to run the franchise, Mr Shapps replied "absolutely the case" and later said: "I don't think it's right people can't always rely on their train services and, particularly in places like Northern where it's been notably bad, I will absolutely bring that situation to an end."

Asked if his intention is to remove the franchise from Northern, Mr Shapps said: "That's right. In the autumn I wrote to the necessary parties in this with what's called a request for proposal - and that's simply where you say 'Look, I'm going to take action'.

"There are a couple of ways that can go, but one is to strip the franchise, one is to have a short-term contract. But yes, exactly as you've said, I'm simply not prepared for the service on Northern to carry on as it is and I'm taking action."

His announcement came on the same day rail fares were increased by an average of 2.7 per cent, with campaign group Railfuture describing "another decade of misery" for passengers.

Northern's fares have increased by an average of 2.5 per cent.

It follows a year of chaos and cancellations across the network and calls for changes to be made.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy tweeted: "For years Northern passengers have put up with chaos and misery on the railways. People have given up jobs, lost time with their families and faced sanctions at work. How on earth could it have taken so long for the Tories to realise it is ‘unacceptable’?"

Also on Twitter, Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue said: "No need to look at - performance speaks for itself! #NorthernFail"