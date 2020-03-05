Motorists warned of weekend road closures for A570 Sherdley roundabout scheme in St Helens

Motorists are advised that closures will be in place on Sherdley Road and Burtonhead Road over the next two weekends to facilitate a major highway improvement scheme.



From Saturday, March 7 to Sunday, March 8, there will be no access to Sherdley roundabout from Sherdley Road between the hours of 7am–5pm, while the following weekend (March 14-15) there will be no access to Sherdley roundabout from Burtonhead Road during the same hours.

Diversion routes will be provided and assess for businesses will be maintained throughout.

The closures are as part of A570 Sherdley roundabout scheme which started in the middle of February to install pedestrian and cyclists crossing facilities at one of the busiest junctions around St Helens town centre.

Funded by the Local Growth Fund, awarded to the Liverpool City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and invested through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Strategic Investment Fund – the scheme will bring a number of benefits in the vicinity of the A570 Sherdley roundabout, including:

Toucan crossings to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the carriageway safely.

A widened carriageway on Sherdley Road for a central pedestrian and cyclist refuge.



A widened footway to increase space for pedestrians and cyclists.



Increased lane widths on the east side of the roundabout to improve traffic flow.



All new Advanced Direction Signs and road markings for improved lane discipline.



As part of the scheme, roads and footways in the area will be resurfaced and street lighting and signage will be upgraded – while a reduced speed limit of 30mph will be introduced on all approaches to the roundabout to improve safety.



This is the third and final element of the A570/Linkway Improvements schemes.

The total scheme will have cost £5.5m with £4.95m provided through the Local Growth Fund and the remainder funded by St Helens Council. The whole scheme is expected to be completed by the summer.

If you have any questions or comments about the scheme, email Farren.Williams@kingconstruction.co.uk . Alternatively, contact St Helens Council by calling Tel: 01744 676 789 or email contactcentre@sthelens.gov.uk