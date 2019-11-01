Motorists warned of more A58 and A580 lane closures next week

Motorists who use the A58 and A580 East Lancashire Road are advised that a number of lane closures will be in place next week.



The closures will be in place until the end of November to allow electricity, Virgin Media, and BT diversion works to be carried out as part of the A58/A580 Pewfall Junction Improvement scheme.



The work is subject to weather conditions, particularly sensitive due to traffic management installation – and road users are advised to take alternative routes where possible, and allow extra journey time to avoid delays.



Access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times.



Pedestrian access will be maintained, however a suitably signed diversion of the existing pathway will be installed around the construction works if needed.