Motorists warned of M6 weekend closure in Lancashire

Drivers using the M6 in Lancashire are being reminded about plans to close the motorway this weekend as part of a safety project.



Highways England is removing Nan’s Nook bridge which carries a footpath between Greaves Hill Lane and Guys Farm Activity Centre over the motorway near Forton, south of Lancaster.

A final decision on the closure will be made on Thursday subject to a weather forecast.

If the work goes ahead as currently expected, the motorway will be closed in both directions between junction 32 at Broughton Interchange and junction 33 at Galgate from 9pm on Friday night (10 January) until 5am on Monday morning (13 January).

The following weekend has been identified as a contingency only - should this weekend's planned work be postponed due to a poor weather forecast. No further carriageway closures will be required if this weekend's work goes ahead.

Highways England project manager Chris Riley said:“We’ve worked really hard over the last few months to advise motorway users, including the haulage industry and emergency services, about this closure.

"The bridge’s height is below modern standards and it needs to be removed. To do that safely we’ll need to close the motorway but we’ll be working as quickly as possible to ensure the work is finished before 5am on Monday.”

The footbridge was installed in the 1960s but parts of it are now too low for some modern vehicles and it has only remained open with hard shoulder restrictions.

A clearly-signed diversion will be in place using the A6 between junction 1 of the M55 and junction 33 of the M6 at Galgate.

Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys and use alternative routes if possible.

Live traffic information is always available at www.trafficengland.com or from Highways England’s 24-7 customer contact centre at 0300 123 5000. Confirmation that the weekend closure is going ahead, as well as any updates on the re-opening time, will be posted to @HighwaysNWest - Highways England’s regional Twitter feed.