Motorists warned of A58 and A580 lane and road closures in St Helens

Motorists who use the A58 Stanley Bank Way/Liverpool Road and A580 East Lancs Road are advised that a number of lane and overnight road closures will be in place over the coming weeks.



The closures will start on Monday, September 23 and be in place until the end of November to allow gas, electricity, Virgin Media, and BT works to be carried out as part of the A58/A580 Pewfall Junction Improvement scheme.

The work is subject to weather conditions, particularly sensitive due to traffic management installation – and road users are advised to take alternative routes where possible, and allow extra journey time.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Pedestrian access will be maintained, however a suitably signed diversion of the existing pathway will be installed around the construction works if needed.

To view roadworks in St Helens, visit: www.sthelens.gov.uk/traffic-travel-parking/roadworks