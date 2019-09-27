More lane closures set for Rainford bypass and East Lancs Road in St Helens

Lane closures will be in place on the A580 East Lancs Road and A570 Rainford bypass next month for remedial works.

Starting from Monday, October 7, the closures will last for four-weeks to allow carriageway, footpath and signage works to be completed to further improve the junction.

A 30mph speed limit will be in place while the works are carried out during normal working hours, with a week of nights - and there will be a two-way lights system installed on Moss Lane, Rainford Road and Crank Road.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times and businesses will be open as usual.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times via the permanent crossing route; however a diversion of the existing pathway if needed will be in place.

The work is subject to weather conditions, particularly sensitive due to traffic management Installation – and road users are advised to take alternative routes where possible and allow additional time for their journey to avoid delays.

For further details of the closures and or road diversion see www.sthelens.gov.uk/traffic-travel-parking/roadworks