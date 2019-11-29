More A580 lane closures warning to motorists

Motorists who use the A58/A580 Pewfall Junction are advised that lane closures will again be in place next week for essential work.



The full-time closures will be in place in lane one and the filter lanes of the A580, west and eastbound, from Monday, December 2 until Sunday, December 8 for Vodafone and Virgin Media communication diversion works.

Traffic management will be in operation during the works and pedestrian, property and business access will be maintained.

Diversions will also be in place – however road users are advised to take alternative routes where possible, and allow extra journey time to avoid delays.

The work is subject to weather conditions, particularly sensitive due to traffic management installation.

Weekly closures will be in place around the junction until mid to late December for diversion works ahead of the A58/A580 Pewfall Junction Improvement Scheme which is expected to start in the New Year to reduce congestion and improve safety for road users.