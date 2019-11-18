Man, 72, dies after being hit by car in St Helens

A 72-year-old man has died following a crash in St Helens earlier this afternoon.



At 12.15pm, the emergency services were called to Dentons Green Lane to reports of a collision between a Renault Clio and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was initially taken to hospital for assessment of his injuries but Merseyside Police confirmed this evening that he had died. The Renault Clio driver is helping with enquiries.

Dentons Green Lane was closed to the junction of Bishop Road for much of the afternoon.

A spokesman for Merseyside police said tonight: "Following a road traffic collision in St Helens earlier today, the pedestrian has sadly been pronounced deceased. He is a 72-year-old man from St Helens.

"His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The road will be reopened shortly and we thank road users for their patience while the investigation is carried out.

"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist to contact @MerPolCC or 101 quoting log 377."