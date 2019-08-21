M58 diversions in place as motorway is set to remain "closed for foreseeable future"

A full closure of the M58 in Lancashire is expected to remain in place until later today after a serious crash this morning (August 21).



The M58 was forced to close at around 2am after a westbound lorry crashed through the central reservation onto the eastbound carriageway.

Police have warned that the M58 is likely to be closed for the "foreseeable future" due to extensive repairs to the central barrier.

Motorists are being urged to make alternative plans and Highways England have now put diversion routes in place.

Westbound

A full closure of the M58 is in force this morning after a lorry crossed the central reservation and overturned after colliding with a number of vehicles. Credit: @Salford99

- Exit the motorway at junction 1 and join the A506 southbound towards Kirkby.

- Continue on the A506 to join the M57 at junction 6.

- Take the M57 northbound and exit onto Switch Island at junction 7.

- Follow the hollow black square diversion symbol.



Eastbound

- The same route as the Westbound, but in reverse.

- Follow the solid black triangle diversion symbol.