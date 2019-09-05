Lane closure warning as major St Helens junction improvement scheme comes to an end

Off-peak lane closures will be in place on the A570 St Helens Linkway next week as the final touches are made to the Sutton Hall junction improvement scheme.



Sutton Hall reopened to traffic on August 30 following extensive works which saw the roundabout by Mere Grange and Cooperative Food distribution centre replaced with a traffic signal-controlled junction.

The upgrade will help traffic flow more freely during peak times, with speed limits reduced to 40mph on all approaches to the junction. While the safety of pedestrians and cyclists has also been enhanced through the installation of crossing facilities on all arms of the junction.

To complete the works, lane closures on all approaches to the junction will be in place as and when required from September 9-27, 9:30am -3:30pm, for the installation of direction signs and vehicle restraint systems.

The Sutton Hall junction project has benefitted from funding from the £232 million Liverpool City Region (LCR) Growth Deal, secured from Government in 2014 by the LCR Local Enterprise Partnership.