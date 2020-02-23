Elderly woman seriously hurt on bus in St Helens has died

An elderly woman who was seriously injured on a bus in St Helens has died.



Merseyside Police confirmed her next-of-kin have been informed.

They appealed for witnesses yesterday after the Arriva bus on which she was travelling braked when a white van stopped in front of it suddenly at 1.10pm on Borough Road.

The woman suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but has since died.

Police said they had traced the driver of the van and inquiries were ongoing.



Anyone who saw the incident is asked to send a direct message on Twitter to @MerPolCC or call police 101 or 0151 777 5747, quoting log 438 of February 22.