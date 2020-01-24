Disruption warning as Warrington Road safety improvement scheme in St Helens set to get under way

A highway improvement scheme to reduce traffic congestion and increase safety in Bold Heath will get under way early next month.



The work – which is being funded by the Department for Transport through a safer road fund - will bring a number of benefits along the A57 Warrington Road, and at its junctions with School Lane and A569 Clock Face Road, including:

Road cycle lanes and shared pedestrian cycleway/footways for a significant length of Warrington Road and Clock Face Road;

Traffic signals at the junction of Warrington Road with School Lane, along with a Toucan pedestrian and cyclist crossings on all arms using the latest energy efficient traffic signal equipment;

Traffic signals and pedestrian facilities at the junction of Warrington Road with Clock Face Road;

Dedicated left and right turn lanes from School Lane northbound (towards St Helens) onto Clock Face Road with additional footway space and reduced crossing lengths.

As part of the scheme all carriageway and footways in the area will also be resurfaced and all new street lighting and signage – while School Lane will become one way in a due north direction to improve safety throughout the junction of Warrington Road/School Lane/Mill Lane.

Councillor Lynn Clarke, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, said: “I’m delighted that we have secured this funding which will allow us to carry out significant upgrades along Warrington Road – one of the borough’s busiest roads.

“We apologise in advance for any disruption this will cause and will look to keep it to a minimum but the long-term impact of the scheme will be worthwhile, because without it the junctions would be unable to sustain any level of future traffic growth."

To facilitate the works, carried out by King Construction, temporary traffic signals and a series of lane closures will be required which will be communicated in advance, with motorists advised to consider alternative routes to avoid delays.

Work is expected to start on Monday, February 3 and will take around six months to complete.

If you have any questions or comments about the scheme, email Farren.Williams@kingconstruction.co.uk or contact St Helens Council by emailing contactcentre@sthelens.gov.uk or call 01744 676789.