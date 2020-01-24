Celebrate Chinese New Year with prizes on the buses

To celebrate Chinese New Year 2020 Year of the Rat, Arriva are hiding lucky red envelopes on buses across services in the North West and Wales.



Red envelopes are known as a symbol of luck and prosperity in Chinese culture, so Arriva will be leaving a number of these lucky red envelopes on services right across the Liverpool City Region and beyond. Inside the envelope, recipients will find a discounted travel code.

There will be codes for discounted m-tickets, this offer will be available for the entire Chinese New Year celebration January 25 – February 8, 2020.

Those lucky enough to find an envelope will need to download the m-ticket app to redeem their ticket offer.

This can be used to visit the many celebrations right across the North West.

For more information about how to redeem, and areas covered by the discount please visit Arrivabus.co.uk/CNY2020