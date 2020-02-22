Appeal for witnesses after elderly woman is seriously hurt on bus in St Helens

An elderly woman is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a serious head injury on a bus.



She was a passenger on an Arriva bus on Borough Road, St Helens, which braked suddenly when a white van stopped in front of it.

The woman sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The van did not stop and police are appealing for the driver to contact them, along with anyone who saw the incident, which happened at around 1.10pm on Saturday.

Police can be contacted by calling 101 or 0151 777 5747, or by sending a direct message to @MerPolCC on Twitter, quoting log 438 of February 22.