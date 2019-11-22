A58/A580 road closures in place this weekend for essential works

Motorists who use the A58/A580 Pewfall Junction are warned that road closures will be in place this weekend (November 23-24) for essential work.



The closures will be in place on Stanley Bank Way from 6am on Saturday, November 23 until 8pm on Sunday, November 24 to allow contractors, North Midlands Construction, to carry out communication diversion works on behalf of Vodafone and Virgin Media.

Full-time traffic management will be in operation during the works and pedestrian, property and business access will be maintained.

Diversions will be in place – however road users are advised to take alternative routes where possible, and allow extra journey time to avoid delays.

The work is subject to weather conditions, particularly sensitive due to traffic management installation.

Weekly closures will be in place around the junction until December for diversion works ahead of the A58/A580 Pewfall Junction Improvement Scheme which is expected to start in the New Year to reduce congestion and improve safety for road users.