Town hall chiefs launch bid to curb antisocial behaviour in St Helens

Council chiefs in St Helens have launched a new campaign to help residents know what action to take if they witness anti-social behaviour (ASB) taking place in their neighbourhood.

As part of successful annual efforts to clampdown on antisocial behaviour during the lighter evenings - #Ready2Report will see the local authority working together with Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and Registered Social Landlords in response to community reports of dangerous issues such as off-road vehicle nuisance, nuisance grassland fires and underage drinking.

This will also be done by providing the information needed to help with neighbourhood nuisance and environmental ASB such as noisy neighbours and dog fouling on the Community Safety Partnership’s website.

Members of the public who access the #Ready2Report pages on the Safer St Helens website will be able to find information to judge whether the type of nuisance behaviour they are experiencing in their area is environmental or criminal; where they can get help from; and what they can do to stay safe.

Speaking about the importance of residents acting as the eyes and ears of the community in order to reduce anti-social behaviour in the borough, St Helens Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Manager, Colette McIntyre, said: “With the nights starting to stay lighter for longer, residents should be able to enjoy their evenings - whether it be by going out for a stroll in our parks and open spaces, or by sitting out in their own back garden – without it being ruined by inconsiderable people carrying out anti-social behaviour.

“Last year, partnership efforts resulted in an eight per cent decrease in the number of anti-social behaviour incidents reported to Merseyside Police and an 11 per cent decrease in the number of reports of inappropriate vehicle use.

“Although it’s nice to see a steady reduction in reports each year, the council and its community partners are fully committed to tackling the issue of anti-social behaviour which in some cases, such as off-road vehicle nuisance, can lead to fatal outcomes - and I would therefore call on the public to help us in our pursuit as we look to keep our communities a safe place to visit and live.”

For more information on #Ready2Report and how to report online, visit: www.safersthelens.org.uk/ready2report

Environmental ASB (rowdy and inconsiderate neighbours, general vandalism and graffiti, littering, abandoned vehicles, uncontrolled dogs and dog fouling) can be reported to St Helens Council by calling 01744 676789 or via the council’s mobile app which is free to download from all app stores.

Criminal ASB, such as threatening or offensive behaviour, drug dealing and street drinking and off-road vehicles, should be reported to Merseyside Police by calling 101; via social media by tweeting @MerpolCC - or by direct messaging the Merseyside Police contact centre on Facebook: Merseyside Police CC.

Alternatively, people can pass information on anonymously to Crimestoppers, 24 hours a day, on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency situation, call 999, so the relevant emergency service can respond.