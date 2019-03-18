Top St Helens lawyer chosen as region's High Sheriff

A respected St Helens lawyer will take up an ancient office after being selected as the High Sheriff of Merseyside.



David Steer QC, who has retired from the Bar after a distinguished career, was chosen in a centuries-old ceremony in which the Queen used a silver bodkin to prick a hole in vellum through the name of her choice.

Mr Steer started his legal career in 1974, became a Queen’s Counsel (QC) in 1993 and was led a chambers in Liverpool.

Until his retirement from practice in 2012 he prosecuted and defended criminal cases throughout the North West, acting as leader of the Northern Circuit of the Bar for three years from 2002.

He also sat as a Crown Court Recorder.

As an elected member of the General Council of the Bar he served on the Professional Conduct Committee from 1995 to 1997. He was commissioned as a Deputy to the Lord Lieutenant of Merseyside in 2016 and last year became Chair of the Board of Trustees of Merseyside Scouts.

Mr Steer was educated in St Helens and still lives in the area with his wife, Elizabeth

The father-of-one said, “I am honoured, delighted and extremely proud to have been chosen as custodian of this ancient office for the forthcoming year.

“I am hoping to live up to the very high standards set by my predecessors.”

The key objectives of the role of High Sheriff - which dates back more than 1,000 years - include ensuring the welfare of visiting High Court judges, supporting the Royal Family, judges, police and other law enforcement agencies, the emergency services, local authorities, church and faith groups.

It also involves supporting the Lord Lieutenant on Royal visits and - after the Lord Lieutenant, who has precedence - to represent the Queen when visiting local groups and public services and to actively support charitable and other worthy institutions throughout the County.

Mr Steer - whose interests include gardening, horse riding and supporting St Helens Rugby League Club - is to be formally installed as High Sheriff at a ceremony at Knowsley Hall on the 18th April 2019.

The curious method of picking the High Sheriff dates back to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I when the names of those recommended were office were written on a piece of material made from calf skin.

Lacking a pen to mark her choice, the Queen used a bodkin to indicate the names selected instead.