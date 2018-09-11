Top clairvoyant returns to town on nationwide tour

One of the UK's top clairvoyant mediums is set to visit on his new nationwide tour.



Steve Holbrook, regarded by many as one of the UK’s top Clairvoyant Mediums, will perform at the Crofters Hotel in Garstang on Wednesday September 26.

His ability to give messages of re-assurance to people who have lost their loved ones, has been witnessed by thousands over the years.

Steve said: "It helps them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension".

One of Steves best friends is the BAFTA Award-winner Jane MacDonald, singer and once co-presenter on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’, Channel 5’s ‘Cruising with Jane MacDonald’, and ‘Jane and Friends’.

Steve met Jane in a Spiritualist Church many years ago, and predicted she would be on BBC TV as part of a cruise entertainment documentary. She didn’t believe it, but the year after it came true, and she was the star of The Cruise, the first docu-soap, and she had the biggest selling debut album of all time.

She has dedicated her auto-biography to Steve, calling him her inspiration and guru, and can’t thank him enough for being there when she needs guidance. Steve always believed in Janes undeniable talent, and this was all penned in his first Autobiography, published 18 years ago – and Jane received her BAFTA Award this year!

Steve has 3 books out, ‘Light in the Darkness’, ‘Out of this World’, and ‘Survival’, and these all offer a true insight into the day-to-day life of a working medium, Steves beliefs on many areas of Spiritualism, and a great background in to Steves life.

Steve has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years, £50,000 for his local hospice in Wakefield, £5,000 for MacMillan Support, and most recently our current total for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country – is almost £30,000. He is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this charity.

Tickets are £17 when purchased in advance by calling 01823 666292, or £18 on the door. Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.