The Trace of Words project to launch at Rainhill Library

A local artist has taken inspiration from St Helens Library Service users as she prepares to show a new piece of work in the borough on World Book Day (March 5).



The Trace of Words – created by Rebecca Ainsworth - is a free-to-watch installation in response to Rainhill Library visitors' favourite books and texts.

The project includes recordings of everyday sounds in a library, with avid readers sharing their favourite books and what they mean to them. From these recordings, a soundscape was created.

The Trace of Word is part of the 16th season of the award-winning Cultural Hubs: Arts in Libraries programme from which Rebecca received a small grant available to St Helens artists to showcase new and developing work.

Talking about her exhibition, Rebecca from Windle, said: “I started the project in December with several visits to Rainhill Library where I spent time meeting and chatting with regular library visitors, as well attending group sessions such Read and Rhyme, the Reading Group and the Heritage Group.

"The artwork is an abstract video with a soundscape that aims to immerse viewers and listeners, reminiscent to the immersive feeling that books and stories can give.

"The commission has allowed me the opportunity and time to develop my practice, explore new mediums whilst engaging with library members and hearing their stories.”

Encouraging people to view the work while it's around for two-weeks, St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for libraries, arts, events and culture, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “We’re really proud of our awarding-winning Cultural Hubs programme and how it has positively impacted communities across the borough.

“The Trace of Words is an exhibition which is certain to add to that experience and what better to launch it than on World Book Day.”

The Trace of Words will be on display in Rainhill Library from March 5-19 and is free to watch, so just call in.

Cultural Hubs is funded by Arts Council England and delivered by St Helens Council’s Library Service, which is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation.

Last year the Cultural Hubs engaged with more than 4,000 people who otherwise may not get the opportunity to access the arts.

Look out for a new Cultural Hubs events brochure in libraries and venues across the borough very soon, or alternatively visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/artsinlibraries

Keep up to date with what’s happening in your local library by following St Helens Libraries Service on social media. Check them out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.