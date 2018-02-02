Terminally-ill Newton man marries his finance

A terminally-ill man recently got his wish to marry his partner in a last-minute ceremony at Willowbrook Hospice, thanks to the charity Gift of A Wedding and the generosity of strangers who helped the couple organise their special day.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Simon Misell, 49, tied the knot with his finance Jackie, 49.

The couple who live in Newton-le-Willows first met as teenagers at a caravan park in Wales but lost touch until they were re-united via Facebook.

Jackie says: “We both used to hang around together when we went on holidays with our parents. We were always friends but nothing really romantic happened and we both went our separate ways until a chance connection over facebook changed all that.”

In January 2016, the couple’s relationship was strengthened as Jackie stood by his Simon’s side as he battled osophageal cancer. Having been given the all clear, the couple went on holiday to Majorca in October that year where Simon proposed.

Jackie continues: “I was over the moon when we got engaged and starting thinking about our wedding plans.”

Unfortunately, on 12 December 2017, the couple’s plans were put on hold as Simon was told that the cancer had returned to his esophagus, had spread to his stomach and that the diagnosis was terminal.

As Simon’s condition worsened, he was transferred to the Prescot based hospice where Jackie and the rest of his family continued to support him around the clock.

Jackie says: “Although Simon was deteriorating, we both really wanted to go ahead with the wedding and when Simon’s consultant mentioned the charity Gift of a Wedding, I decided to get in touch to see if they could help.”

Within 24 hours, Gift of a Wedding replied to Jackie and set the ball rolling with a social media appeal for people to help out with services such as providing a dress and cake, dressing the venue and doing Jackie’s hair and make-up.

Jackie said: “When the request went out, my mobile began to beep like crazy as more and more people got in touch with Gift of a Wedding, offering their services to help me and Simon have the wedding of our dreams.”

Within 4 days everything had come together and the couple were able to make their vows in front of their family and friends.

Reflecting on their dream day, Jackie continues: “Although everything was organised in just 4 days, we couldn’t have planned it better. We were totally overwhelmed and humbled are that so many suppliers donated their time and services to give us a perfect wedding day which created so many special memories for us both as well as our families and friends. Surrounded by all our loved ones it was an amazing day and we really can’t thank Gift of a Wedding and Willowbrook Hospital for making this happen and supporting us.”

Those involved in donating their time and services included many local companies including Jules Bridal Boutique, singers Mersey Belles, AW catering and planning, The Albion Bakehouse, Party World Merseyside, Kreative Kirsty Beauty Therapist, Nicki S Hairstylist, Bridge Barbers, The Cake Pavillion, Crystal Logic Photography and Films, Ambience Event planning and Celebrant Vanessa Buckley.