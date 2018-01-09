Teens threw eggs at supermarket staff

A gang of teenagers rode their bikes into a supermarket in St Helens and started throwing eggs at staff members.

Police were called to the Morrisons’ store on Baxters Lane, St Helens, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 27.

Insp Matt Drennan said: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in St Helens, whether against individuals, groups or businesses.

“Incidents like this cause damage and distress to businesses and customers alike and I want to reassure people that we take such reports very seriously.

“We are working closely with the supermarket to identify those responsible and if necessary, will use all our available powers to ensure they are not allowed into local businesses.

Any evidence you can provide will be acted on and ensure that St Helens remains a safe place to live, work and visit.

“My team works closely alongside partners and local schools to deter youths from becoming involved in this unacceptable behaviour.

“We know the vast majority of young people have respect for other people and their property but we know that some young peoples’ behaviour causes annoyance and distress to the local community.

“My message is think about what you are doing and how you may make other people feel. How would you feel if a member of your own family was affected by incidents such as these?

“The support of parents, guardians and other responsible adults is vital. They can minimise the risk by not letting children hang around the streets with nowhere to go and know who they are with and what they are doing when they go out.

“Anyone involved in criminal behaviour could be arrested and receive a fine, a criminal record or even jail time. If your child is under 16 then you will be liable for payment of any fine.”