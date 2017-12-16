Teen jailed for motoring offences

A teenager from Ashton has been put behind bars for a string of motoring offences following a high-speed police chase.

Jack Lally, 19, was sentenced to eight months in a young offenders institution at Liverpool Crown Court on December 12.

Lally, of Clifton Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield, admitted dangerous driving, being behind the wheel without insurance or a licence and failing to stop for the police.

The court heard that on October 21 Lally was at the wheel of a silver Vauxhall Vectra which officers attempted to pull over.

Police originally wanted to speak to Lally about being on the road without insurance.

However, he sped away from the scene and then led officers on a potentially-lethal chase, at one point reaching speeds of up to 115mph.

In half an hour he led police through Ashton in the direction of Haydock, got onto the M6 where he put his foot down to reach even faster speeds and finally ended up fairly close to where he began.

Eventually Lally gave himself up and the police apprehended him in a car park.

The court heard Lally drove at double the speed limit during the chase, hurtled down the wrong side of the road and had a close shave with another motorist.

He also started driving on the M6’s hard shoulder at one stage even though the carriageway was perfectly clear.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, admitted all the offences and the court heard he made a bad decision not to initially speak to the police and after that acted in panic.

Judge Robert Trevor-Jones, presiding over the case, decided Lally’s clean record could not save him from a jail sentence due to the seriousness of the offences.

The court heard Lally would only have been fined for driving with no insurance.