Talented St Helens art students prepare for major exhibition

Artistic students will turn a St Helens educational facility into a massive art gallery for a much-anticipated end-of-year exhibition.



Vortex, at University Centre St Helens, will display an eclectic mix of work in the former Beechams building.

Students from a range of creative arts degrees, including the undergraduate courses in fine art painting, graphic design and photography, will exhibit their creations featuring a range of media using traditional paintings on oil to work produced using the latest digital technology.

The exhibition has become a highlight of St Helens' cultural calendar and graduating students from previous years have gone on to become photographers, artists and designers of note, in some of the world’s most popular cities for the arts.

A highlight of the evening is set to be the Mayor of St Helens selecting an overall winning piece from the show, known as the Mayor’s ‘Choice Award’, with the well-deserved winner receiving a one-week solo exhibition in the Heart of Glass.

Paul Hatton, head of department for creative arts, digital and data visualisation, said: “The amount of talent on offer at University Centre St Helens never fails to amaze me and the annual Vortex exhibition provides an opportunity for us to demonstrate to the wider community, the skill, hard work and dedication, demonstrated by our creative arts undergraduate students.

“Reflecting the high standards and exceptional talent synonymous with University Centre St Helens’ creative arts subjects, this year’s show is no exception and I look forward to celebrating with the students as they showcase their work to family, friends, visitors and local influencers.”

The Vortex exhibition will be open to the public from Wednesday May 15 to Thursday June 20, excluding weekends. The show is open from 10am until 4pm. Please visit the St Helens town centre campus reception for directions.

University Centre St Helens welcomes visits from schools, sixth forms and colleges. To book an educational visit, please email marketing@sthelens.ac.uk.