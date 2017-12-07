Takeaway proposal submitted at former convenience store

A proposal has been submitted to planning chiefs to convert an empty One Stop store into a takeaway.
The plans are for a shop on Bowness Avenue in Moss Bank.
They are a re-submission of plans which were signed off in 2014 but have subsequently lapsed.
The application says: “Johnson Fellows were instructed to submit a change of use application for 31 Bowness Avenue.
“This is due to the existing retail unit being vacant for a considerable amount of time and the landlord wishing to attract potential clients.
“One Stop Stores have been approached by an interested party who wish to occupy the space under a different use class”.
Public consultation on plans lasts until Boxing Day.