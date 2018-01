Disgusted residents discovered a swastika painted on the door of a St Helens church.

The Nazi symbol appeared daubed in black paint on St David’s Church on Christmas Day morning.

An image was later shared on social media, with many residents branding it “sick, depraved and disgusting”.

One woman wrote: “Oh my god. Has anyone reported it to the police?

“What a disgusting vile specimen to do something like this.”

Another posted: “That is the lowest of the low! Shameful and horrible.”