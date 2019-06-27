Support service for rough sleepers to launch in St Helens

A new support service for rough sleepers is set to launch in St Helens.

The new service, which will offer a bed to anyone sleeping rough, is one of a number of schemes launching in the borough thanks to government funding of £100,000.

The crash pad at YMCA will offer three beds a night for people who find themselves sleeping rough and aims to offer short-term accommodation while more permanent solutions can be found.

The crash pad will open its doors in the next month.

In November, St Helens Council’s cabinet approved the draft St Helens Homelessness Strategy 2018-23.

The strategy focuses on intervening earlier and delivering better prevention.

Another initiative has been the creation of a ‘Trailblazer’ team, which has been funded by a £200,000 grant from Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

Part of a national project to tackle street homelessness, in their first two weeks the team have helped five rough sleepers into accommodation and continue to support them to keep a roof over their head.

The team will also offer early help to stop people being made homeless in the first place.

Coun Jeanie Bell, cabinet lead for safer communities, said: “There are so many different reasons that someone can suddenly find themselves without a place to sleep.

“No one should find themselves without a roof over their head at any point in their life and we are really proud to be able to work with YMCA to create this new service that means there is always support for anyone in need.

“The extra funding will help continue the work of our rough sleeper coordinator and also help with deposits or tackle rent means that once people seek out help from us we will be there to provide stability and improve the lives of some of our most vulnerable people in the borough.”