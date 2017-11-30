Submissions before planning chiefs

Nine planning applications before St Helens Council.

St Helens Council have granted planning consent for the building of a single storey L shaped portal frame warehouse extension to the existing warehouse at 14 Reginald Road Industrial Park, Brindley Road, Bold. Together with ancillary yard space and car park, landscaping, fencing, canopies and level changes.

Consent has been granted by St Helens Council for the creation of a new access point for transportation uses to former Albin Transport site on land at Merton Street, St Helens.

St Helens Council have granted consent for the conversion of 9 Royal Grove, St Helens to form two, one bedroom flats, along with separate entrances and provisional parking.

Rainford High Technology college, Higher Lane, Rainford have been granted planning consent by St Helens Council to install netting above an existing fence on site.

Consent has been granted by St Helens Council for the conversion of a former dental laboratory at 146A Duke Street, St Helens into two, two bedroomed flats.

St Helens Council have granted consent for the change of use of Rainford Police Station, 101 Church Road, Rainford, to a house.

St Helens Council have granted planning consent for a replacement of an existing flat roof at 34 Hillbeck Crescent, Ashton to a hipped roof.

Consent has been granted by St Helens Council for the erection of anew single storey rear extension along with the conversion and extension of the existing garage to form a habitable room at 7 Walmesley Road, Eccleston. Together with a new front porch and a first floor addition above a proposed kitchen and to make alterations to the existing roof.

St Helens Council have granted consent to change the use of 169 Cambridge Road, St Helens, providing ground floor shop unit with one bedroom flat at rear and two bedroom flat to first floor.