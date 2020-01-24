Stompers from St Helens step out to raise cash for hospice

Local Line-dancers recently stepped out in style at ‘The Crazy Legs Stompers’ annual fund-raiser at Birchley St Mary’s Catholic Club in Billinge, raising more than £920 for Willowbrook Hospice.



Organised by Stompers teacher, Martine Jones and her husband David, the evening saw dancers take to the floor to strut their stuff to support the Prescot based hospice.

Entertainment was provided by Richard Palmer with a cameo appearance by Martine, dueting on the Sonny and Cher classic ‘I Got You Babe’.

Sue McGuire, from Willowbrook Hospice’s fund-raising team, said: “It was great evening and everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves.

"The ‘Stompers’ are an inspirational group of people with wonderfully kind hearts, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to Martine and David and everyone else who helped to raise such an amazing amount of money for Willowbrook.

“It’s thanks to the generosity of local people such the Stompers that we’re able to continue to provide free care and support to our patients and their families across St Helens and Knowsley.”

The Crazy Legs Stompers run line dancing classes at Billinge St Mary’s every Wednesday (7.30-10.30pm) - £3.50 per session and St John’s Church Centre, Crossley Road, Ravenhead, St Helens every Tuesday (1-3pm) - £3 per session and Friday evenings (8-10.30pm) - £3.50. New members always welcome!