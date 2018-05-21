Stepping out for fund-raising walk in St Helens

Fund-raisers are being encouraged to put their best foot forward for a charity walk in St Helens.



The Stroke Association is hosting a Step Out For Stroke fund-raising walk at Taylor Park at 11am on Thursday, June 21 to support stroke survivors and their families.

Stroke is a leading cause of disability and there are there are more than 1.2m people in the UK living with the after-effects.

For stroke survivors, the challenge of taking part in Step Out For Stroke will also celebrate their steps towards regaining their independence.

Step Out For Stroke is a family-friendly event, suitable for all ages and abilities.

There will also be information stands by local services who can offer support, including St Helens Carers Centre, Deafness Resource Centre and St Helens Council Home Improvement Agency.

Marie Powner, Stroke Association support co-ordinator, said: “A stroke can happen to anyone, at any age, at any time and it changes lives in an instant. For many stroke survivors, Step Out For Stroke will mark an important milestone in their road to recovery and seeing them take on this challenge will be truly inspirational.

“Step Out For Stroke is also a fun day out for all the family and we hope to see as many people as possible from the local community taking part alongside stroke survivors and enjoying the other activities on offer.”

Visit www.stroke.org.uk/stepout to sign up.