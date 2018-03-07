St Helens vets named as one of UK’s top employers

A St Helens veterinary firm has been named as one of the UK’s best employers and a truly extraordinary place to work, after securing a place in the prestigious ‘Sunday Times Best Small Companies to Work For’ league table for the sixth year in a row.

White Cross Vets has continually introduced a vast range of new employee initiatives over the last 12 months, which were highlighted by the stringent judging panel who select the best 100 small employers in the country.

Recently introduced initiatives include giving its team, five fully paid donation days each year so they can volunteer to support meaningful causes, ranging from charities to schools and other local organisations in the areas where its practices operate.

Employees also now receive a £500 cash gift when they become new parents or adopt a child and can take ‘peternity leave’, which offers anyone with a new pet, two fully paid days off work to help the pet settle into their new home. In addition, team members enjoy birthdays off with cakes, a health care scheme, subsidised Fitbits and gym memberships.

Michelle Weston, clinic director at White Cross Vets in St Helens, says: “Making White Cross Vets a great place to work is vitally important to us, especially because our people are such a fundamental part of our success.

“Being at the forefront of the veterinary industry with a wide range of innovative and high-quality employment initiatives, many of which are ideas from individual team members, helps us to attract and retain the best people. This enables us to foster a close-knit and highly motivated team. This ethos also translates into the level of care and standard of service that our clients receive, which is something we’re very proud of.”

White Cross Vets was first named in The Sunday Times ‘Best 100 Best Small Companies To Work For’ league table in 2013, and remains the only veterinary company to ever achieve a three star ‘extraordinary’ rating in the list’s history.

The company came in 92nd place this year.

This latest accolade follows White Cross Vets recently winning the ‘Employer of the Year’ award at the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) National Business Awards and being named the best large practice in the SPVS (Society of Practicing Veterinary Surgeons) annual wellbeing awards.