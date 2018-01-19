St Helens veterinary practice donating its time to charity

A St Helens veterinary practice is inviting pet rescue charities and other charitable and community groups in the area, to take advantage of an initiative that will see its team of seven from donate their time and skills to good causes, totally free of charge.

White Cross Vets has given its entire team, five fully paid donation days each year so they can volunteer to support meaningful causes.

These include everything from charities that could benefit from the team’s skills, through to schools and other organisations that want to learn about pet health and veterinary care.

Clinic Director and vet Michelle Weston, from White Cross Vets, said: “This initiative is designed for local groups and causes that could benefit from the skills and experience of our vets, nurses and administration teams.

“There are lots of pet charities in the area that do fantastic work under difficult circumstances, often with financial constraints that we could make a real difference to.

“In the last 12 months our team have already successfully helped dogs that live on the streets with homeless people, given talks to local schools, cub and scout groups, as well as volunteering in pet shelters.

“But, it’s not just pet related charities and schools where our team can help, they can volunteer at hospitals, old people’s homes and with a whole host of community causes that need support.

“We’re keen to forge new relationships with all types of charitable and volunteer organisations in the St Helens area and would invite anyone who thinks they could benefit from our help and expertise to contact us now.”

For further information about White Cross Vets and its donation day initiative, call 01744 410 777, or visit www.whitecrossvets.co.uk