St Helens veterans to receive help for mental health issues in memory of soldier who died

A new community service is being offered to support St Helens veterans with mental health issues through targeted counselling and physical activity programmes.



The service has been set up in memory of John Paul Finnigan who lost his life through suicide in 2018.

John a brave Liverpool soldier from Huyton had completed a number of tours overseas in war ravaged areas serving proudly with the 2nd Battalion the Rifles.

Upon leaving the Army John suffered greatly with PTSD and even lost close friends through their own PTSD struggles.

John's story highlighted the further need for support of our returning veterans and challenges that are faced after being involved in such distressing situations.

Paul Growney CEO of Caring Connections stated ‘We are very proud to launch this service and hopefully it can provide a further support mechanism to those returning home and struggling with civilian life. The story of John Paul has really touched our organization and we honored to dedicate this service to his name’.

At Caring Connections we have a team of specialists, who understand the deep and often complex needs specific to veterans, are able to provide a 1:1 bespoke service in a safe, confidential environment.

The therapists are trained in a wide-range of therapies including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), specializing in supporting clients bereaved through suicide. All therapists are registered with the BACP Professional Body.

All services are fully funded and are at no costs the veterans and / or their families.

If you feel we may be able to help you or you know someone that may be suffering please contact us on 0151 289 2761 where we can discuss our service in more detail.

Find out more details below at dedicated website:

www.johnpaulproject.com