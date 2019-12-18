St Helens vet launches Christmas appeal for homeless pets

White Cross Vets in St Helens is collecting all types of dog and cat food, as well as bedding and toys, for homeless pets in the area during the festive period, and anyone wanting to contribute can drop donations off at its practice at Millfields in Eccleston.



All donations will then be distributed to the Wirral and Chester branch of the RSPCA.

In addition, the practice is a drop off point for The Cat Sit Company, which is collecting shoe boxes filled with donations for cats, which will then be donated to cat rescue shelters across Merseyside.

Hollie Jones, from White Cross Vets in St Helens, said: “It’s always sad to think of pets being unwanted and without a home at any time of year so it’s fantastic that these organisations are there for them, but they rely heavily on donations, so it’s important we all do our bit to help over the festive period.

“This collection is a great way to lend our support and especially because all pets love comfortable bedding, tasty treats and food, as well as playing with toys, so even the smallest of donations can make a big difference to a homeless pet.”

Anyone wanting further information should call White Cross Vets, which is part of leading veterinary services provider Independent Vetcare, on 01744 410 777 or visit www.whitecrossvets.co.uk