St Helens town centre toilets could be yours ... for £5,000

The public toilets on Brook Street, in St Helens town centre, have been put up for auction by the council, with a £5,000 guide price.



The 566 sq ft red-brick building will feature among over 100 lots for sale at Pugh’s next North West property auction, at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester on 3 December.

Located opposite St Helen’s College, with access to the pedestrianised shopping area on Ormskirk Street, the former toilets may be suitable for redevelopment according to the auctioneers.

Pugh auction house managing director Paul Thompson said: “The small property is in a good location in a busy area of St Helens town centre. Planning consent would of course need to be obtained by any prospective buyer but the toilets could represent a redevelopment opportunity that would mean the building would once again be an asset to the town, and we have had a number of enquiries already.”

Established 26 years ago, Pugh is the largest auctioneer outside of London and was acquired by property consultant Eddisons in 2016.

The firm’s next property auctions will take place at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester on 3 December and at Leeds United’s Elland Road football ground in Leeds on 5 December.