St Helens Theatre Royal announces jam-packed month of entertainment

As romance fills the air this February, St Helens Theatre Royal has an abundance of delightful treats for all.



Enjoy an evening of classic Hits of Motown on Thursday 7 February starring former member of The Drifters, Roy Hemmings. Featuring music from artists such as The Four Tops, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Lionel Ritchie and of course The Drifters.

Any Little Mix fanatic will love The Little Mix Experience on Friday 8 February. Packed with all of Little Mix’s greatest hits such as DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic and many more. With breath-taking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK this is a show any Little Mix fan cannot afford to miss.

St Helens will witness the return of the king of rock ‘n’ roll when The King is Back comes to town on Saturday 9 February, starring the world’s number one Elvis tribute artist, Ben Portsmouth.

BAFTA award-winning television animation Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom comes to the Theatre Royal on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 February in a live stage show. Join Ben and Holly on a magical adventure filled with elves, princesses and magic guaranteed to delight the whole family.

Bringing February to a sensational close, is Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice with his show Dance is Life on Tuesday 26 February. The smash hit dance spectacular features a showcase of wonderful Ballroom and Latin dances such as the Paso Doble, the Waltz and the Rumba.

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: “We have an eclectic month ahead at St. Helens Theatre Royal with something on offer for everyone to enjoy!

“There is an incredible music line-up from rock ‘n’ roll, to Motown, to contemporary pop, with something to suit all musical tastes. We are delighted to welcome back Strictly favourite Giovanni in his spectacular new show, and the whole family will not want to miss the smash-hit production, Ben and Holly!”

For more information, please visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

LISTINGS INFORMATION:

Hits of Motown 2019

Date: Thursday 7 February

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: £21

The Little Mix Experience

Date: Friday 8 February

Time: 6pm

Tickets: £14.50

The King is Back- Ben Portsmouth is Elvis

Date: Saturday 9 February

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: Adults £30.50/ Concession £28.50/ Child £16

Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom

Date: Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 February

Time: Saturday 1pm & 4pm / Sunday 10am & 1pm

Tickets: Premium – Adults: £21/ Child: £19

Band 1 – Family (2 Adult, 2 Child) £60/ Adults £17/ Child (Up to 16 years) £15/ Child (6-12 months) £11

Band 2 – Adults £15/ Child (Up to 16 years) £13/ Child (6-12 months) £11

Giovanni Pernice: Dance is Life (with Luba Mushtuk)

Date: Tuesday 26 February

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: VIP – £56

Band A – Adults £32/ Concessions £30

*All ticket prices are inclusive of a £1 per seat booking fee. Online bookings are subject to an additional 50p per seat on-line processing fee.