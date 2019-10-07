St Helens takeaway in the running to be named best in Britain

A takeaway from St Helens is heading to the British Takeaway Awards (BTAs) at The Savoy in London.



Brothers Burgers based in Thatto Heath Road, St Helens have been named in the top five finalists from from the North West and will head to the star studded event in January.

The other four NW finalists are Cafe at The End of The Universe, Warrington; LAPD Food, Stockport; Old Mother Hubbards, Oldham and Shakes & Bites, Manchester

The awards, which are run in association with Just Eat (www.just-eat.co.uk), pay homage to the unsung heroes of the takeaway sector who work tirelessly to serve us our favourite takeaway dishes across Great Britain.

The 12 regional winners will be chosen by a panel of judges who will take into consideration the number of votes each finalist received, feedback from a mystery shop, and by reviewing a written submission from the restaurant owners.

The panel will then identify and crown an overall winner for the coveted Best Takeaway in Britain award.

As well as the accolade of best takeaway, each regional winners will receive £1,000 and the Best Takeaway in Britain will receive £5,000.

The panel of judges include,

Ainsley Harriott - celebrity chef, TV star and best selling author;

Sarah Willingham - entrepreneur and former star of BBC2’s Dragons’ Den;

Graham Corfield - Chief Operating Officer of Just Eat;

Ibrahim Dougus - Chairman of the British Takeaway Campaign;

James Hacon - Managing Director of Think Hospitality.

Andrew Kenny, Managing Director of Just Eat commented: “We are excited to be back for the fifth year running to celebrate the local takeaways across Britain that provide their communities with quality food, outstanding customer service and joy.

"This year, we saw a tremendous amount of votes in Central London. The calibre of restaurants is high so the judges will have their work cut out picking a winner!”

As well as voting for the best of the best in the sector, takeaway aficionados also had the chance to nominate themselves as “Britain’s #1 Takeaway Fan”.

Culinary legend and BTAs judge Ainsley Harriott will be picking the lucky winner who will win a holiday to the country where their favourite takeaway cuisine hails from, a free takeaway every month for a year (courtesy of Just Eat), and the “Britain’s #1 Takeaway Fan” trophy.