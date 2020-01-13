St Helens supermarket celebrates success of scheme to help people in need

A supermarket has been giving a helping hand to families in St Helens by making donations to food banks.



Jack's supermarket in St Helens has contributed towards the 62,000 meals that have been donated to local charities by the firm during its first year of trading.

Its Community Food Connection scheme, managed by charity FareShare, sees Jack's redistribute surplus food left at the end of the day to charities and community groups.

Store managers use an app to let local food banks know how much surplus food they expect to have and organisations can respond to confirm they will collect it.

Karl Van Der Laan, store manager at Jack’s in St Helens, said: “We launched the Community Food Collection scheme to reduce food waste and help those who might be struggling to make ends meet.

“We are delighted that the initiative has been so successful and we’ve managed to help so many people throughout the year. We hope to build on this in 2020 through our partnership with FareShare and continue to support our local community in St Helens.”

Throughout 2019, Jack’s donated enough food to provide 62,310 meals to people needing a helping hand across the UK.

FareShare's chief executive Lindsay Boswell said: “The food that Jack’s donates makes a really big difference to local charities and communities across the UK.

“We are proud to have been able to work with Jack’s and Tesco to create this pioneering scheme, which is the biggest of its kind in the UK. We hope that by celebrating this milestone with Tesco and Jack’s colleagues and customers, we can reach out to even more charities and community groups so that they can receive the free surplus food that the stores are able to offer.”