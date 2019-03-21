St Helens studio offering free music lessons for Learn to Play Day

St Helens residents looking to discover their inner musical talent can hit the right note with free music lessons this weekend.

Catalyst Studios is bringing newcomers through the doors on Saturday March 23 for Learn to Play Day, a national event encouraging people to start singing or playing an instrument.

Thousands of free lessons are expected to be offered across the region on Saturday and Sunday as ,music shops, teachers, venues and schools all get involved.

The campaign has some high-profile backers too, with the likes of pianist and bandleader Jools Holland OBE supporting Learn to Play, which is run by charity Music For All.

Since being launched eight years ago, the Learn to Play Day initiative has helped thousands of people pick up and play a musical instrument. Many had never played before, while others played as a child but gave up.

Jools Holland said: “As patron of the Music for All charity, I’m delighted to lend my support to National Learn to Play Day on March 23 and 24. It’s a pleasure to be able to share the joy of music, and this special day allows thousands to get involved as venues all over the country offer music lessons for free.”

Jazz pianist Jamie Cullum said: “National Learn to Play Day gives everyone a chance to play an instrument, even if they’ve never played before. This wonderful day introduces thousands to the magic of music making, and often reunites people with a lost passion for playing.

"Get involved and perhaps discover a skill you thought you didn’t have!"

Paul McManus, CEO at Music for All, said: “While we all may have different tastes and preferred genres, there is no doubt that music is something that is universally loved around the world.

“Our Learn to Play Day events are all about spreading the joy of playing a musical instrument and inspiring those of all ages to take up something that will not only have health benefits for the future, but that also brings so many people together.”

To find the closest free music lesson, visit https://musicforall.org.uk/learntoplayday/