St Helens students will cook up a storm thanks to funding

St Helens students will be able to improve their culinary skills thanks to £15,000 of funding.



The catering and hospitality department at St Helens College has received the money from the Savoy Educational Trust to allow the students to develop their knowledge.

Other news: Cancer research hub opens its doors in St Helens



They will explore molecular gastronomy, a form of experimental food science which investigates the physical and chemical transformations of ingredients that occur during cooking and its innovative uses within the culinary field.

The funding will be used to buy specialist equipment, as well as to collaborate with schools to allow the younger generation to explore the art of cooking and the career opportunities it can lead to.

Curriculum leader Paul Reed said: “This funding provides a fantastic opportunity for our students and also young people in local schools to develop the creativity and skills required to succeed in a competitive sector.”

He added: “The Liverpool City Region is home to some of the most unique gastronomy experiences, so it’s important that students are aligned with new developments in order to achieve a successful career. This funding will enable us to do just that.”