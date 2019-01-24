St Helens students urged to apply to sixth form before deadline

A St Helens sixth form is urging prospective students to get their applications in ahead of tomorrow's deadline.



Rainhill High School will close off its window for applicants to its sixth form tomorrow, Friday January 25.

Executive Principal John Pout

Last year’s sixth form delivered improved results for the fourth year in a row, with the overall proportion of students achieving the highest grades rising by 2%– well above local and national averages. With a 250-student capacity, Rainhill is once again expecting keen competition for sixth form places.

David Hemsley, Director of Sixth Form, said: “Small class sizes and personalised support deliver excellent A Level and vocational results, so my message to our own year 11 students is: ‘it pays to stay’. The sixth form experience is completely different to the school experience.

“For students currently studying elsewhere it is clear from all students joining us in the past that they are made very welcome and quickly become part of our community. Anybody who isn’t familiar with what we have to offer here at Rainhill can find out more about us, including information about our outstanding enrichment programme, from our website at rainhillsixthform.org.uk. We can also be found on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.”

Rainhill’s sixth form centre boasts both arts and science academies, and former Rainhill students are now studying at some of the country’s leading universities; others are making their way in the world of work thanks to the wide range of vocational qualifications on offer.

Executive Principal, John Pout, added: “We’re proud of what our sixth form students achieve at Rainhill, but we also understand that progression to the best apprenticeships or universities depends on more than just qualifications.

“We set up the Science Academy to help students gain places at the country’s best universities, where competition for degree courses such as engineering, medicine and dentistry is extremely tough. The experience our students gain here at Rainhill is putting them towards the top of the UCAS application list.

“Our Arts Academy is no less successful. From fashion to theatre we offer students all the choice and support they need to explore and develop their creative potential.

“Employers and universities also expect students to demonstrate passion and commitment to their subject or career in other ways so we have developed a unique ‘super curriculum’ to help students do just that. It’s supported by leading businesses and organisations such as IBM, Knowsley Safari Park and BAE Systems, who help stretch our students beyond the curriculum and help them stand out from the crowd.”

Students can apply using the online at rainhillsixthform.org.uk/apply

Once applications are made, the sixth form centre will carefully consider all subject choices and plan a timetable to suit the applicants. Guidance interviews tailored to students’ choices will be held on Thursday February 28, and a range of pre-enrolment activities arranged to familiarise students with their chosen subjects and all that the sixth form centre has to offer.