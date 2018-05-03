St Helens students recreate music video

Students in St Helens have been joined by some familiar faces to recreate a music video.



Current and former students from the Tuition Service, based in the Beacon Building on College Street, have remade the video for the 1985 hit Cry by Godley and Crème.

Mayor of St Helens, Coun Joe Pearson, took part in filming

The video is filmed in black and white and sees various people singing the words of the song emotively.

The new version is performed by former student Olivia Parr and the video features students and staff from the Beacon Building, council staff, the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens Coun Joe Pearson and his wife Sylvia, former Man of Steel and Saints player Paul Wellens, Mike Lindley aka Ralph’s Life, and poet Lynn Gerrard.

The video has been produced in a bid to reduce the stigma of mental health issues.

The Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens were among those to visit the Beacon Building to support Tuition Service students as they made their music video

Rob Vaughan, teacher in charge at the Beacon, said: “The students have worked so hard to make this video. They themselves have experienced mental health challenges so to be part of the video was a huge achievement for them and I’m very proud.

“I would also like to thank everybody else who has been involved in the video and supporting us to create it. The video is about celebrating the good work we do here at the Beacon to support young people who have struggled in mainstream education to thrive.

“We want to share the message that it’s okay to show and share your feelings, emotions and struggles and we would love everybody in St Helens to share this far and wide.”

The video was part of a wider emotionally healthy schools project that the Tuition Service has taken part in alongside St Helens public health and has included several other activities, such as an art exhibition and poetry with Lynn Gerrard.

It will be launched at the St Helens Thriving Schools Learning Event at the end of May and shared widely across social media.