St Helens students raise funds for local cancer centre

Teenagers from a St Helens college have raised hundreds of pounds for a local cancer centre.



Students from the St Helens College hair and beauty department teamed up with Soroptimist International St Helens, to raise a generous £275 for The Lilac Centre, a haematology and oncology day unit based at St Helens Hospital, to support the fantastic work they do with local cancer patients.

The proceeds were raised as part of this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations, with inspiring charity, Soroptimists International St Helens, a global volunteer movement working together to transform the lives of women through education and empowerment, hosting a fundraising event at the St Helens Town Hall to mark the occasion.

The hugely successful event brought together students and staff from St Helens College’s hair and beauty department and local businesses ran by successful women, with students offering various pampering treatments such as mini facials, massages and mini manicures.

A total of £200 was raised by the students, with a further £75 charitable donation from Soroptimist International St Helens as they mark their 75th birthday, which was then presented to the dedicated staff at The Lilac Centre.

Commenting on the donation, Counsellor and Holistic Therapy Coordinator, Gillian Levey said, “We would like to thank St Helens College and their students for their extremely generous donation.

The money raised will be used to buy items to make patients more comfortable. In the past, donations such as this have bought reclining chairs, televisions, murals, thermometers and head scarves. We try our best to create a relaxing and comforting environment at the centre as patients undergo treatment and generous donations such as this, really do help.”