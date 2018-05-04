St Helens students join forces with charity

Caring students in St Helens teamed up with a charity to make a real difference.



Members of the level two barbering course at St Helens College welcomed service users from The Hope Centre to give them a pamper and a haircut.

Students at work in the salon

They were invited to the college's commercial salon The Lounge for a day of haircuts, hand massages, manicures and hot towel shaves.

The students and staff also prepared refreshments for them to enjoy during their treatments.

PJ Bacon, hair and beauty programme leader, said: “The idea came solely from our amazing students. I love to get them involved with extra enrichment activities, whether it be competitions or events, it’s great to put their mixture of abilities to the test.

"So when they put this forward, I got straight on the phone to Sarah at the Hope Centre and arranged it. It’s something we hope to continue and grow.”

Sarah Barton, Hope House centre manager, added: “We were so pleased when PJ and Lindsey from the college got in touch. We love working with the community.

"It encourages the people we work with that they are cared about and that they are important. For us their well-being and self-confidence is massive and initiatives like this are a huge part of building and maintaining it. It’s great that they can come and use the facilities like these.

"We’re really excited to see where this new relationship goes and hope that it’s the beginning of a beautiful partnership."