St Helens street trader prosecuted for selling dangerous toys

A St Helens street trader has been prosecuted by trading standards for the sale of dangerous toys.

John Douglas Simpson of Blackpool pleaded guilty to offences of selling toys which were unsafe and incorrectly labelled.

St Helens trading standards officers spotted Mr Simpson selling the banned “yo-ball” toys on Church Square in June last year.

The toys were seized by the officers and Mr Simpson was initially summoned to appear before the courts on Friday 27 March, but failed to attend.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was picked up by police in Manchester and brought to the courts on Monday 30 April.

He was sentenced with a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £230 costs and a £20 victim surcharge. This means if he commits any further offences within the next 12 months he will also be sentenced on this offence.

Darrell Wilson, Chief Trading Standards Officer for St Helens Council said: “Yo-balls are essentially a small plastic, water filled ball on the end of a length of stretchy plastic. They were banned a number of years ago as they present a strangulation risk to children.

“I’d ask any parent to think twice before buying toys from someone in the street. You have no idea of where they have come from, and little recourse if problems arise. If you have concerns about any traders, contact Trading Standards on 03454 040506.”