St Helens street music festival promises to hit the right notes

Organisers and sponsors rocked down to Westfield Street to promote St Helens’ biggest free music festival, set to return to the town centre next month.



Now in its fifth year, Westfield Street Music Festival 2018 – which main sponsors include Nicholson Group and Ale & Beers Supplies Ltd - will see 14 bars on Westfield Street, as well as Imperial Bar, The Terrace and the Secret Garden on Ormskirk Street – and The Running Horses in Water Street, open their doors to music lovers and families who can enjoy an afternoon of live music, courtesy of bands and solo acts from the town and across the region.

Over 50 acts have been confirmed to date for the annual event - supported by St Helens Council and the Steve Prescott Foundation (SPF) – which, since its establishment in 2014, has attracted thousands of people from inside and outside the borough.

Following the success of last year’s event, Westfield Street Music Festival 2018 - which forms part of the St Helens 150 events programme - will see the return of street parade group, Brouhaha, and Brazilian drumming troupe, Katumba, who are sure to bring a carnival atmosphere to town.

Local business, Jamm Studios, will also have a stage set up outside the Beecham building to give music students and local artists the opportunity to perform in front of crowds for the first time.

Speaking at the launch, Linzi Prescott, Trustee of the Steve Prescott Foundation, said: “Westfield Street Music Festival is one of the biggest and most popular events on the local calendar which has raised a substantial amount of money for the SPF, so we’re very much looking forward to seeing what this year’s event has in store.

“Music is a great way of bringing the community together – therefore I’d call on the public to come out and support local music talent, have a dance and a sing-song and celebrate 150 years of our borough’s history in style.”

Showing her support for the event, St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for arts and culture, Councillor Gill Neal added: “The council is pleased to support this feel-good event which always brings a positive atmosphere to the town centre, not to mention the thousands of visitors from inside and outside the borough which in turn is a boost to the local economy.

“We work really hard to keep the festival a safe environment for all –and will continue to work closely with the bars and police to ensure this continues.”



Westfield Street Music Festival 2018 takes place from 12pm- 6pm on Sunday 3 June.

Other key sponsors for this year’s event are:



- Cable Taxis

- 1st Step Joinery

- Louis William Jewellers

- Tickle Hall Cross Solicitors

- OD’s Designer Clothing

For regular updates on venues, acts and performance times, check out the event's Facebook page (facebook.com/Westfield-Street-Music-Festival-1386015461663324/) or follow @WestfieldFest on Twitter.