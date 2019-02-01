St Helens street dance crew gets funding for junior arts

Young hip-hop dancers will get the chance to strut their stuff after an award-winning St Helens group received a funding pot.



UC Crew received £1,000 from the Aviva Community Fund to help with its programme of junior events.

Other news: Opposition councillors urge residents to have their say on St Helens local plan



The community organisation, which specialises in break dancing, hip-hop art forms and social action projects, will use the cash to put on its annual junior break dancing competition, bring special guest teachers to St Helens and give young people the chance to travel to competitions across the UK, including the Kids British Break Dancing League.

UC Crew competed with more than 3,000 community projects around the UK to receive funding.

Tom Glynn from UC Crew said: "We’re delighted to of won the funding. The £1,000 will be invested in supporting our younger break dancers to build confidence, learn from world-class professionals, become inspired and have the opportunity to represent their home town at competitions across the UK.

"We would like to thank everyone in the local community who voted for us."

The nationwide initiative, now in its fourth year, called upon local supporters to champion a project in their area to be in with a chance of securing funding ranging from £1,000 up to £25,000.

Each organisation had to galvanise the support of their local community to vote for their entry in one of three categories: health and wellbeing, skills for life and environment.

More than four million votes were placed this year as the Aviva Community Fund looks to build on helping more than 2,000 local projects since it was established.

For more information about UC Crew, visit www.uccrew.co.uk or visit www.facebook.com/uccrewsth