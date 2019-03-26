St Helens shopping centre to hold exciting Mother's Day event

For Mother’s Day, Church Square is holding a unique event where shoppers will be in with the chance to win a beautiful Pandora ring that will be placed within a captivating ice sculpture.



On Saturday 30th March, a unique ice sculpture will appear on the mall in St Mary’s Arcade to celebrate Mother’s Day. Hidden inside the stunning block of ice will be a very beautiful replica ring.

Church Square’s shoppers are invited to guess how long it will take for the ice to melt and reveal the replica jewellery. All visitors to place their prediction will be in with the chance to win a Classic Elegance, Sterling Silver and Cubic Zirconia ring from Pandora.

Church Square’s visitors will have the opportunity to visit the special Mother’s Day workshop where they can create a bunch of Mother’s day flowers all completely free!

Shoppers can pledge their guess using the entry forms which will be available on the mall from Friday 30th March and the closest guess will be crowned winner. Terms and Conditions can be found on the website.

Centre Manager at Church Square Shopping, Steven Brogan, commented: “We are hugely excited to celebrate Mother’s Day with this unique event. The Centre team all have our predictions at the ready and we hope our visitors will place their guesses for how long the ice will melt too! Plus, on top of all of this, one lucky winner will have the opportunity to surprise their mum without spending a penny.”

Whilst at the shopping centre, visitors can also grab the perfect Mother’s Day gift from the centres range of stores including: Bodycare, Clintons, Pandora, The Fragrance Shop and many more. They can also make the most of a range of Mother’s Day gift offers!

For more information on this event, visit the website: www.churchsquaresthelens.co.uk